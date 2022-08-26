She pretended to be an Italian jeweler and fooled everyone. The story of a Russian spy who infiltrated a NATO base in Naples for years – News

The investigation describes the woman as a “confident 30-something cosmopolitan who spoke six languages” who was able to enter the circles of Naples dignitaries and staff of the NATO base and the US Sixth Fleet.

The Russian passport with which he was able to enter Italy, according to the investigation, “belonged to the same series used by GRU spies (Glavnoye Razvedyvatel’noye Upravleniye, or the Russian Military Secret Service).

The woman’s name was María Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, born in Peru and of a German father, but later in the investigation she was identified as Olga Kolobova, a Russian agent and the daughter of a colonel in that country.

During her stay in Italy, Olga Kolobova used three Russian passports, all with numbers matching those of Moscow agents, reported to “La Repubblica”, and Rivera built her public profile as a successful jeweler with the social elite of Naples.

Rivera was lost in September 2018 when the Dutch investigative journalism website “Bellinggate” and the Russian independent newspaper “The Insider” published the names of Russian spies who tried to poison ex-agent Sergei Skripal and Bulgarian arms manufacturer Emilion Gebrev.

It was not possible to determine what information the spy obtained, but according to the investigation, it is known that “prominent personnel from NATO and the US Navy were in contact.”