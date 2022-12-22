Top News

Shanghai Hospital Warns of “Terrible Battle” Against Covid-19 | Corona virus

December 22, 2022
Arzu

A hospital in Shanghai has told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” with Covid-19, predicting that half of China’s largest city’s 25 million people will be infected by the end of the year, as the virus spreads. Widely across the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.