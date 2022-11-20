Saudi Arabia plans to build a 170-kilometer stretch from the sea to the desert

“Man dreams, work is born.” In Arabia, the material of Fernando Pessoa’s dream work of verse. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s idea to build a new city began to take shape on Earth: a 170-kilometer line from the Red Sea to the mountains and desert is emerging in the Tabuk district. The tallest building in the world.

“The Line”, a collection of interconnected buildings that form a 170 kilometer long city, “A Linha” in Portuguese, runs from the Red Sea inland to the outskirts of Tabuk City, the seat of the district where the revolution took place. Saudi Arabia began to take hold. The adjacent set of buildings, covered in glass along their entire length, will cost 500 billion euros and will rise 500 meters above the ground. A 200-meter-wide strip that would fit six to nine million people, with homes, places for work and recreation, water bodies, gardens, parks and various sports facilities.

According to an estimate given in 2021, in documents accessed by the “Wall Street Journal” (WSJ) newspaper, the deal expires in 2050. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman created the project. Consisting of two parallel rows of buildings, it stretches along a 170-kilometer line and is crossed from one end to the other by a high-speed train that promises to take residents from the sea to the mountains, or vice versa, in about 20 minutes.