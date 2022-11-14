Satellites spot two ‘ghost’ ships near Nord Stream before gas leak – and NATO already has images

The West and Russia have been pointing fingers at each other on the issue, with both sides saying there is evidence that the ruptures were caused by “sabotage” actions by the enemy.

According to newly released satellite data, two ‘ghost’ ships were spotted near Nord Stream pipelines prior to the September 26 gas leak.

According to SpaceKnow, a company that specializes in analyzing data collected by satellites, two ships, each between 95 and 130 meters, passed close to the sites of the leak, which released about 400,000 tons of methane into the atmosphere.

“Some “dark ships” (“dark ships” in a literal translation or ‘ghost’), meaning ships of significant size, passed through the area. We tried to keep their movement, their location information and general. The information is hidden,” said the co-CEO of Space Know. said founder Jerry Zawarnicki. to WIRED magazine.

Upon learning of this information, SpaceKnow sent all the documents to NATO, which, according to Jawornicki, asked the agency for all the data on the event. Atlantic Alliance spokeswoman Ona Lungescu would not confirm the development, but a NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to WIRED that the organization had received the information from SpaceKnow.

Jawornicki said the company used 90 days of archived satellite imagery to locate the ships. “We have 38 specific algorithms that can detect military equipment,” he said. In total, SpaceKnow found 25 ships in the area surrounding the gas leak, including cargo ships. Of these, two are not equipped with automatic identification systems (AIS), which international law requires large ships to install and use.

“This is not common practice [ter o AIS desligado]Unless the ships have a classified military mission or some covert purpose, the Baltic Sea is one of the world’s busiest seas in terms of commercial traffic,” Baltic Defense Foundation Director Otto Tapbens explained to the publication.