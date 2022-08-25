Russian police arrest man for demolishing column playing Russian national anthem – Observer

For being our subscriber, you have free access to all articles by visitors.



A man has been arrested by police in the Russian city of Podolsk after he toppled a column that played the national anthem. “In Podolsk, near Moscow, a man suddenly threw down a column from which the Russian national anthem was being played. The police arrested him. next.

In #Bodolsknearby #MoscowA man casually throws a speaker on the floor, from which #Russian The anthem played. The police stopped him. pic.twitter.com/CChUUZhEUa — Nexta (@nexta_tv) August 23, 2022

As the anthem plays, the man can be seen in the video approaching the column and throwing it to the ground. The music stopped and the man started walking away, when Three police officers run to meet you.

The case took place on Tuesday, after Russia celebrated Flag Day. It coincided with the day when the national flag was also celebrated in Ukraine.

This Wednesday marks six months since the Russian invasion began on February 24, marking the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union.