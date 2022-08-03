Russian ambassador says cooperation with West is over: “There’s no going back”

“Regardless of the duration and outcome of the special military operation [na Ucrânia]”It is already clear that the 30-year period of constructive cooperation, despite the problems, has come to an end without turning back with the West,” said Alexei Dobrin, head of the Foreign Policy Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

In an article republished on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dobrin stressed that “relations with the countries of North America and Europe will not return to the pre-February 24 situation.”

“Russia has entered a critical phase of conflict with an aggressive coalition of hostile nations led by the United States,” he added.

According to Dobrin, the aim of Russia’s enemies is to defeat it strategically, “to eliminate it as a geopolitical competitor”.

“Even though our generation grew up in relatively peaceful times, a situation of conflict is considered the norm by a country with Russia’s geography and interests”, “Lessons from History and Shaping the Future: Reflections on Russian Foreign Policy.