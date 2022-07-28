Russia will respond “symmetrically” to NATO presence in Finland and Sweden

JN / Agencies Today at 19:03

Russia will respond “proportionally” to NATO’s increased military presence in Finland and Sweden following the two Nordic countries’ joining the Atlantic alliance, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council announced this Thursday.

According to former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Finland and Sweden may choose “different ways” to establish the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), agreeing to build bases in their respective regions. Assault weapons.

“Our response to these measures will be balanced”, Medvedev told reporters, after a meeting dedicated to the security of the northwestern border and in the context of the possibility of Stockholm and Helsinki joining NATO.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and head of the Russian Security Services (FSB) Alexander also attended the meeting in the Russian region of Karelia, bordering northwestern Russia and Finland. Bordnikov, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khrushko and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin.

“The decision to join Finland and Sweden in NATO will not strengthen the security of the region. On the contrary, it will make the situation more difficult, because it guarantees everyone’s security”, argued Medvedev.

“In general, this undoubtedly worsens the security of the Baltic region, which essentially becomes a sea dominated by NATO. Russia’s reaction to these events will be necessary and sufficient for our country. And will guarantee the safety of our citizens with the necessary means”, he added.

Medvedev underlined that Moscow would review the “Pasikivi-Kekkonen doctrine” of former Finnish president Juho Gusti Pasikivi (1946/56), and continued by his successor Urho Kekkonen (1956/81), dated 1948, which aimed to survive Finland. A free capitalist country, sovereign, democratic and close to the former Soviet Union (defunct in 1991).

“Relations with neutral Sweden will also be reviewed,” he added.

Both Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership after Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine began in February this year, despite traditionally opposing membership in the Atlantic alliance.

Also today, Medvedev visited the Vyartsilya border post next to the Finnish border, where the flow of cargo between the two countries has been reduced to an eighth due to sanctions against Russia.

“Sooner or later, the supply of goods will resume. Nobody canceled money,” Medvedev said, expressing his belief that the drop in trade was a “temporary phenomenon.”

Sweden and Finland, which temporarily guarantee the status of “invited” countries, will become full members of NATO only after the accession protocols are ratified by the parliaments of the 30 countries that currently make up the Atlantic alliance.