Russia will lose “hundreds of thousands of soldiers” this year, Zelensky says – Observer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation on the war front was “difficult” but Ukrainian troops continued to resist. In custom SpeechHe admitted that despite the “extremely high losses” recorded by Russian forces, the aggressors continue to try to make advances in several regions.

According to Zelensky, the Russians continue Try to advance in the Donetsk region, establish positions in Lugansk and go to the Karkiv region🇧🇷 And, cautiously, they are preparing something in the south of the country. However, the Ukrainian army “continues” and prevents the “enemy” from fulfilling its objectives. “This year, Russia will lose hundreds of thousands of its soldiers, God only knows how many mercenaries. Ukraine will win,” he underlined.

They said they will capture the Donetsk region in the spring, summer, fall … and winter begins this week. They spent their army there.

The President of Ukraine said that important measures are being taken to establish justice in the country. Cooperation with the International Court of Justice in The Hague has been established, but the available legal instruments are still “inadequate”. “Even at the International Court of Justice It is impossible to bring Russia’s political and military leadership to justice for the crime of aggression Against our state,” he underlined.

Zelenskiy, using the visit of the Ukrainian first lady to the United Kingdom Again a special international court should be created To try Russian war crimes. It recalled the experience of the British Allies during World War II, with the Nuremberg Trials.

First Lady Olena Zelenska has been visiting the UK since Monday and will address the British Parliament this Tuesday. Amid applause from delegates, Zelenska condemned “systematic violence” by Russian forces, saying Ukrainians were experiencing a terror similar to what the United Kingdom experienced in World War II. During the intervention, he also called for the creation of a special court to try crimes committed during the invasion.