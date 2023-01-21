Russia warns of retaliation against French media – Observer

Follow the news about the war in Ukraine here.

Russia warned French media this Saturday of retaliation for freezing the bank accounts of Russian TV channel RT France in France.

Blocking RT France accounts could lead to countermeasures against French media in Russia,” a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, as quoted by the official RIA Novosti agency.

The spokesperson stressed, “If the French authorities do not stop threatening Russian journalists, [as medidas] They will make you remember them for a long time.

Ksenia Fiódorova, director of RT France, said on Telegram on Friday that the channel’s bank accounts had been frozen by French authorities, who justified the end of a new EU sanctions package against Russia for its military campaign in Ukraine in December. 2022.

Pub • Continue reading below

Fyodorova pointed out in Telegram that the move “practically freezes” RT France’s operations, adding, “Not on any list and entitled to work in France“.

Accused of being tools of disinformation and propaganda of the Kremlin, Sputnik and RT media outlets, including its French version RT France, have been banned from broadcasting in the EU on television or on the Internet since March 2, along with RT. France decided to fight the court’s suspension of the broadcast, arguing that it violates freedom of expression, contrary to EU law.

On July 27, 2022, the General Court of the European Union rejected an appeal filed by the Kremlin-controlled news channel RT France (formerly Russia Today) against a broadcast suspension decided within the framework of European sanctions against Moscow.

In the judgment rendered, the Court held that “Temporary and reversible ban” The broadcast by RT France, the French subsidiary of the Russian international news channel, does not affect freedom of expression, as the station said, and restrictions imposed by the European Union against Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine, if it is “sufficient and necessary”.