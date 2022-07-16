Russia to launch missiles from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

JN / Agencies Today at 11:28

Russia is using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as a base to stockpile weapons, including “missile systems,” and launch bombs into neighboring Ukraine, an official at Kiev’s nuclear power company alleged on Friday. An air raid alert was issued across the country.

According to the head of the Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom, the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is “very tense”. 500 Russian soldiers have taken control of the place. “The invaders are bringing their machines there, including missile systems, from which they are already bombing the other side of the Dnipro River and the Nikopol region,” Petro Kodin said, referring to the town across the river.

related to Ukraine. Zelensky promises to rebuild the country’s destroyed schools Gera Germany prepares to cut Russian gas supplies to Putin’s ‘political weapon’ Ukraine. Luhansk separatists hold referendum on joining Russia

The factory in southwestern Ukraine has been under Russian control since the first weeks of Moscow’s invasion, although it is operated by Ukrainian officials.

In the latest attack in the Dnipro region, “three people were killed and 15 injured when Russian missiles hit an industrial company and a nearby busy street,” regional governor Valentin Resnichenko said in a telegram.

The threat of airstrikes increased in most parts of Ukraine, with attacks reported in areas far from the front lines.

Recently, nearly two dozen people, including three children, were killed in Russian attacks in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia. 4 people are still missing and over 200 are injured.