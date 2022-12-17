Russia sends riot police to Mariupol to quell further protests

JN/Branches Yesterday at 22:30

Russian authorities on Friday sent a riot police unit from St. Petersburg to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an annexed region of Donetsk, with the aim of stemming a new wave of protests against the pro-Russian government.

Police forces are already patrolling the city’s streets in response to a case of “massive protests,” according to an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, Petro Andreyushchenko, on the Telegram news service.

Mariupol has been the scene of heavy clashes between Russia and Ukraine since the first hours of the war.

The city fell at the feet of Moscow, which is now trying to turn Mariupol into a kind of military logistics center, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 has already displaced more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally and more than 7.8 million to European countries – according to the latest UN data, which is classified as The refugee crisis is the worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945). At this time, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 9.3 million in need of food assistance and shelter.