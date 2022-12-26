Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe, says Moscow – Energy

Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europa gas pipeline, Russia’s deputy prime minister told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday, Reuters reported.

“The European market remains relevant as gas shortages continue and we have all the conditions to resume supplies,” Alexander Novak said.

“For example, the Yamal-Europa gas pipeline, suspended for political reasons, remains unused,” the minister explained.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline normally supplies gas to the West, but has been in effect since December 2021, when Poland stopped buying Russian gas and began supplying itself with gas stored in Germany.

Last May, Warsaw scrapped the deal with Russia after rejecting Moscow’s demand to pay for gas in roubles.

In response, Russian state-owned Gazprom cut supplies and indicated it could not continue exporting gas through Poland.

Novak also reiterated that the Kremlin is discussing increasing gas supplies through Turkey after a “hub” is created in the country.

Moscow expects to cap 21 billion cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe in 2022, the official revealed.

“This year we have been able to significantly increase LNG supplies to Europe. They have increased to 19.4 bcm in the first 11 months and we hope to end the year with 21 bcm exports,” he pointed out.