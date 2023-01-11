Top News

Russia on the brink of seizing Soledad, a “city covered in corpses” | Ukraine

January 11, 2023
Arzu

Russia has already captured most of the city of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, the scene of fierce fighting in recent days between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops. Wagner. The capture of the small salt mining town would be Moscow’s most significant gain since August last year, if the information provided by the UK Ministry of Defense in its regular daily report on the situation on the ground this Tuesday is confirmed. The second half of 2022 is the most humiliating series of defeats.

