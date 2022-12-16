Russia launched a massive missile attack on Kiev and other parts of Ukraine

Ukrainian officials reported explosions in at least three cities, saying Russia had launched a “massive missile attack” on power facilities.
Since last month, Russia has continued to bomb energy infrastructure, leaving all of Ukraine without power.
Local authorities reported the explosions on social media. Na capital, a sul de grivi rih e nordeste de Ghargiv, As air raid warnings sound across the country, a new series of Russian strikes alert.
According to the mayor of Kyiv, “The Left Bank of the Russian Capital Reached”At various points during the day. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected areas. Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, where “civilian buildings” are located, were also attacked.
Khrylo Tymoshenko, an adviser to the presidency of Ukraine, said a residential building in Khryvyi Rih was hit. However, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said two people were dead and many others were trapped under the rubble.
“A Russian missile hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. The staircase was destroyed. Two people, including two children, were killed and at least five others were injured. All are in hospital,” Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote in a telegram.
Kyiv without water or electricity, Kharkiv and Poltava without electricity after the bombings
In addition to power outages, the Ukrainian capital is without water, according to the mayor of Kyiv. Kharkiv and Poltava are also without power.
“Due to damage to the electrical infrastructure, there are interruptions in water supply in all parts of the capital,” Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
According to Klitschko, there were several explosions. The mayor asked people to take shelter in metro stations.
The BOTSA administration, accused of committing atrocities by Russian soldiers while occupying this Kiev suburb, announced. “Anti-aircraft forces shoot down enemy missile” Near the area, without providing further details.
The mayors of Kharkiv (Northeast) and Poltava (Central East) have announced that their cities are without electricity.
“Kharkiv has no electricity,” lamented Ukraine’s second-largest city, Igor Derekov, on Telegram.
His Poltava counterpart, Oleksandr Mamai, urged people to “turn off all electrical devices.” “The airstrikes are still going on,” he added, urging the public to “remain calm.”
“Without electricity (…) the heating system does not work” in the city of Kremenchuk in the center of the country, Mayor Valéri Maletskiï pointed out.
Governor Oleksandre Staroukh said several attacks also targeted the Zaporizhia region.
Targeted attacks on power infrastructure are part of a new Russian strategy to try to break the Ukrainians after several heavy losses of Russian forces on the battlefield.