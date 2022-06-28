Russia has blamed explosives for a fire at a Ukrainian shopping center

According to the Russian military, the shopping center was shut down, but Ukrainian officials said more than 1,000 people were on the premises, 18 killed and 36 missing.

The Russian military says the bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base.

Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Gelensky announced that he had asked the United States to declare Russia a terrorist state.

“This morning, I urge the United States to recognize Russia as a country that supports terrorism. The relevant resolution must be approved by a US Senate committee, and a legal decision may be made by the State Department, “Zelensky was quoted as saying by the Spanish news agency EFE.

Dozens of firefighters and first responders were at the mall this morning in an attempt to locate the missing persons.

The building was completely burned down and only the exterior structures remained.

The interior is made of molten iron, which the EFE said would increase the number of casualties in the coming hours.

Ukrainian police showed reporters at the scene the remains of two X-22 cruise missiles used by Russia to attack the building.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has previously said that long-range missiles were fired from a TU-22 strategic bomb near Russia’s Kursk region.

According to the Ukrainian emergency service, 25 injured people are in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Kremensuk region of the Poltava region.

With a population of about 220,000 before the war, the city of Kremensuk is located 330 km southeast of the capital Kiev and 200 km from the front line.

Until now, the city center has not been affected, with only industrial facilities and a refinery in the suburbs.

The Amsterdam Shopping Center, located in the heart of the city, is not far from an industrial complex, the EFE said, which could be the real target of the attack.

The air raid shelter closest to the mall is across the street, but despite the aerial alarm sounding, not everyone stops shopping and leaves the premises.

The fact that public areas of the city have not yet been attacked may have given the false sense of security and the sirens may have been ignored, EFE adds.

At Ukraine’s request, the United Nations Security Council convened today to review Russia’s bombings against civilian targets.

As one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, Russia has the right to veto and prevent the adoption of any resolution, as it has done since the outbreak of war in Ukraine on February 24.

G7 leaders gathered in Elmau, southern Germany, to condemn the “heinous war crime” in Kremenchuk.

Leaders of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom have said in a statement that “we will not rest until Russia puts an end to its brutal and foolish war.”