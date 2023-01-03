Top News

Russia has admitted that 63 soldiers were killed in the worst attack since the invasion

January 3, 2023
Arzu

In the first minutes of the new year, a Ukrainian counterattack against a barracks in occupied Donetsk indicated the death of 400 Russian soldiers. Moscow authorities have acknowledged only 63 deaths. However, it would be the attack with the lowest official casualties on the Russian side since the invasion of Ukraine.

