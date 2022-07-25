Russia: Gazprom shuts down another turbine at Nord Stream, gas prices rise 10% – News

Russian state-owned Gazprom announced this Monday that it will shut down a turbine at the Portovaya station starting Wednesday, July 27, which will reduce the amount of natural gas delivered to Germany through Nord Stream I to 33 million. cubic meters per day, significantly less than planned.

“The production capacity of the Porovaïa compression station will rise to 33 million m3 per day at 07:00 on July 27” (05:00 in Lisbon), the energy company, which means a current of about 20% to 40% of the gas pipeline capacity.

The energy company’s announcement immediately sent natural gas prices in Europe about 10% higher, according to the Dutch TTF index, a benchmark for European markets.

The shutdown was justified by “technical conditions of the turbine” that required maintenance.

Russia has already cut its supply twice in June, saying the pipeline could not function normally without a turbine being repaired at a Siemens factory in Canada, which was not supplied to Russia due to sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, Germany and Canada have agreed to recover the equipment for Russia, but the turbine has yet to be delivered.

For Berlin, this is a “political” decision and a “pretext” to pressure the West in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had already warned that if Russia did not get the missing turbine, the pipeline would run at 20% of its capacity from this week due to upcoming maintenance on a second turbine.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline connects Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea and has a capacity of 167 million m3 per day, according to Gazprom. Many countries rely heavily on Russian energy resources.

Western countries accuse Moscow of using it as retaliation for sanctions adopted after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The Kremlin, for its part, says the sanctions are at the root of technical problems with gas infrastructure and that Europe is suffering from the measures it has imposed on Russia.

In an earlier statement published today, Gazprom has already indicated that delivery of the first turbine was blocked, citing “problems” due to “sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom”.