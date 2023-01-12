JN/Branches Today at 07:40

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitriy Polyansky, said at Moscow’s request that the U.N. He announced that the Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine next week.

“I will not go into detail about what will happen at the Security Council in Ukraine early next week – according to our advice: let our enemies live in ignorance for now,” Poliansky said on the Telegram platform on Wednesday.

In December, a U.N. resolution on Ukrainian bombings in areas controlled by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. Russia has convened an informal meeting of the Security Council on January 20.

According to Polianski, Russia decided to call a meeting because today the Security Council, at Japan’s request, will discuss the “rule of law among nations” and the situation in Ukraine on Friday.

A Russian diplomat said he feared the discussion would take place with “anti-Russian undertones”.

“Our former Western partners will do everything possible to prove that all the world’s problems started precisely on February 24, 2022. Of course we will oppose it,” Poliansky said.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 has already displaced more than 14 million people — 6.5 million internally and more than 7.9 million to European countries — according to the latest UN data.

At this time, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 9.3 million in need of food assistance and shelter.

The Russian invasion was generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and imposing political and economic sanctions on Russia.

The UN confirmed 6,919 civilian deaths and 11,075 wounded since the beginning of the war, underscoring that these numbers are far below the true numbers.