Russia already has “invincible” nuclear weapons, as Putin has promised. Launch from submarines and destroy coastal cities – message

Russian state news agency Tass revealed on Monday that the first Poseidon nuclear warheads were ready, citing an official source from Vladimir Putin’s government.

“The first Poseidon ammunition loads have been produced and the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the near future,” the agency said in a press release.

The nuclear weapon, an ideal of Stalin’s regime in the 40s and 50s, was revealed to be capable of unleashing waves of radiation that could destroy coastal cities. Vladimir Putin first mentioned the weapons in 2018, considering them “invincible”. There isn’t much data on them, but speculation is that these warships are a cross between a torpedo and a drone, which can be launched from a nuclear submarine.

In 2018, Putin even considered this weapon indestructible. “They are very quiet, highly maneuverable and almost invulnerable to the enemy. There is no weapon in the world that can fight them,” the Russian president emphasized.

Initially, it was hinted that the warship would have a capacity of 100 megatons, twice the largest nuclear bomb in history, Tsar, tested by the Soviet Union in the 70s, however, TASS now reveals that it will ‘only’ have it. A level of devastation of two megatons more destructive than the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs.

Three of Putin’s so-called invincible weapons have already been deployed, notably the Avangard and Zircon hypersonic missiles, capable of changing trajectory at high speeds, which have been in service with Russia since late 2019. Another is the Kinzel Hypersonic. The missiles, which the Russians have already used in the Ukraine war.

According to Russia, a fifth-generation intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat, a combat laser called Perezvet, and nuclear-powered Perevestnik cruise missiles are also planned.

Yet according to a Russian government agency, Poseidon will be carried by the K-329 Belgorod nuclear submarine.