Hadi Mather, suspected of assaulting novelist Salman Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institute on Friday, has been charged with attempted murder and assault, the local attorney’s office announced Saturday. At a later hearing in which Hadi Mather appeared before a judge, prosecutors described the writer as having been stabbed ten times. Mather is innocent.

“Responsible person Yesterday’s attackHadi Mather, has now been formally charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault,” Chautauqua County Attorney General Jason Schmidt said in a statement. “He was being held on these charges last night and is not eligible for bail,” the statement added. . Jason Schmidt said federal and state law enforcement agencies in New Jersey (where Mather was at his last known address) were trying to uncover planning and preparation leading up to the attack and determine whether a suspect was targeted. .

A few hours later, this Saturday, Mather was briefly questioned in court. Dressed in a black and white prison uniform, he pleaded not guilty through his lawyer. oh The New York Times Salman Rushdie received 10 blows at the hands of the suspect, the prosecutors said, adding that the attack was premeditated and aimed at the writer.

Salman Rushdie remains hospitalized this Saturday Punching on stage Chautauqua Institute Cultural Center on Friday at 10:45 a.m. (local time). Trained in Erie, Pennsylvania, Rushdie breathes hard. Help from a fan and could not speak. He “could lose an eye,” his agent said Friday, and suffered cuts to nerves in an arm and lacerations to his liver. Mather was in the audience at the conference where the writer was to attend. Andrew Wiley did not respond to several attempts to contact reporters this Saturday.

A local station of NBC channel, An NBC New York, a preliminary review by authorities of the suspect’s social media accounts this Saturday suggested that Matar sympathized with Shiite extremism and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Born in California, Mater recently moved to New Jersey, NBC New York reports, and had an invalid driver’s license at the time of his arrest. Regarding what was already known about how Mattar accessed the conference site, prosecutors added during a court hearing this Saturday afternoon that the suspect traveled by bus and bought a ticket to attend the conferences.

The FBI was at its last known address in Fairview on Friday night, according to the same NBC New York quoted by Reuters. Salman Rushdie’s goal was a Fatwa Because of the way he portrayed Islam in his book since 1989 Satanic Verses. The death warrant was later awarded by an extremist group with a reward of around three million euros. The motive for Friday’s crime is not yet known.

However, terrorism and security analyst Kyle Orton, A Fox News story caught the attention It showed Mather’s fake driver’s license and bore the name of the reputed leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah – who in turn said he knew nothing about the attack on Rushdie this Saturday. Expert in extremism and jihadist movements Romain Caillet reproduced Tweet Arden’s on your own account.