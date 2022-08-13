Top News

Rushdie was stabbed ten times. Suspect charged with attempted murder pleads not guilty | Salman Rushdie

August 13, 2022
Arzu

Hadi Mather, suspected of assaulting novelist Salman Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institute on Friday, has been charged with attempted murder and assault, the local attorney’s office announced Saturday. At a later hearing in which Hadi Mather appeared before a judge, prosecutors described the writer as having been stabbed ten times. Mather is innocent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.