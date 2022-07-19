Record temperature in London UK

As a result, there was a major fire in London today, Tuesday “Great rise” in temperature On a day recorded as, across the British capital Always the hottest Not the UK.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was under “huge pressure” and urged people to look after their own safety, insisting the country was in a state of crisis. “A critical and unprecedented situation”.

It comes after medium-sized fires in a village east of London damaged homes and eventually spread. By this time, the LFB had already dispatched 15 vehicles and around 100 firefighters to Wennington’s green area, where flames had reached several buildings (one destroyed) and nearby fields.

We’ve reported a major incident as firefighters battle several significant fires across the capital during today’s record-breaking heatwave. Follow this account for latest information about them @londonfire https://t.co/1ThCGrc33K pic.twitter.com/Tp4J0l2Zkr — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 19, 2022

We have eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters working to douse the fire #Wembley Our control room has received more than 40 calls regarding fire incidents https://t.co/G44ZOBnqaK https://t.co/IS28sv7U4K — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 19, 2022







Numa While Europe has recorded the highest temperatures in recent years, the United Kingdom broke the 40-degree Celsius barrier for the first time, recorded at Heathrow, home to the country’s main airport. “London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius at 12:50pm today. [terça-feira]”, and Khan stressed that temperatures are still rising in many places and people should “be aware of the weather and its dangers”. However, the highest value was recorded in Lincolnshire – 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The London Fire Brigade, for its part, has “declared a major incident in response to a growing number of fires in the capital”. “We are facing a critical situation and a unique moment. Please stay safe. If we have more information, we will share it.

In addition, they told citizens to “not have barbecues on the grass or balconies”, “to leave broken bottles or glasses on the grass or the street (which could cause another fire)”, “not to throw away cigarettes safely” “” and “to report fires as soon as they see them”.

“Don’t take risks. Stay safe from the sun,” they concluded.

BREAKING: The London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident in response to blazes across the capital as temperatures soared past 40C. https://t.co/NvxWFA7hul ?? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/wzGKMjAlcx — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 19, 2022







Boris Johnson has already thanked all the firefighters for their efforts in fighting the fire that is burning the capital of the United Kingdom and has advised all citizens to carefully follow the advice given by the relevant organizations, experts and the government.

My thanks to all the firefighters and frontline services who are working incredibly hard to keep us safe on this scorching day. I urge everyone to continue to follow the advice given by the emergency services – incl @LondonFire In response to their incidents. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 19, 2022

Britons face even higher temperatures after this national record is broken, as experts cited by CNN do not predict any temperature drop. By 11am, the temperature at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, west London, had reached 36.9 degrees and at Heathrow and St Petersburg 36.6 degrees. James Park in Central London. After that hour the temperature did not rise.

In Suffolk, in the east of England, the railway reached 62 degrees Celsius. “The temperature of the line can be around 20 degrees higher than the air temperature, causing it to expand, bend and break,” clarified Network Rail, the public company that manages rail infrastructure in England, Scotland and Wales.

“Actually, we’re expecting today’s temperature [terça-feira] Each kilometer of the track is widened by about 30 centimeters. We normally have about 30,000 km of rail length, but today this length is only 9 km,” the public company said.

(7/15)

?? In fact, we expect today’s temperature to expand by 30cm for every kilometer of the train. On a normal day there is about 30,000 km of railway track, but the network today is only 9 km long! pic.twitter.com/qnjcVdskoA — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 19, 2022

In addition to this massive fire in the capital, LFB has another dozen fires to fight in England. This Tuesday, the organization has already sent: DThirty fire engines and around 175 firemen are required to douse the fire Pea Lane M Upminster;Eleven fire engines Uxbridge Road M Then; ETen fire engines Green lanesAbout 70 firefighters are on site; ohEight fire engines Road of the Oaks, Croydon; ohEight fire engines Ballards Road, Dagenham; oheight fire engines to Broadway, Wembley; sLook at the fire trucks Sunningfields Crescent, Hendon; Kfour fire engines for Chapel View, Croydon; ParFour fire engines to Sidcup Road, Eltham.