Qatargate: Eva Kylie votes for visa liberalization with Qatar in group she doesn’t belong to – News

On December 1, the European Parliament’s (EP) Civil Rights, Justice and Home Affairs Committee voted to liberalize visas for citizens of the Persian Gulf country, before the scandal, now known as ‘Qatargate’, was exposed publicly.

Spanish news agency EFE cited sources in the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) parliamentary group – to which the Greek MEP belongs – as saying Eva Kaili had been fired as EP’s vice-president. The proposal, which voted in favor of visa liberalization for Qatari nationals, was not part of that parliamentary committee.

At the time, Kylie was “not a member of that parliamentary group or a substitute”, but a document on the outcome of the vote, which can be consulted on the EP’s website, shows that the Greek politician “voted in favor of visa liberalisation”. ”, pointed to the same sources.

The sources also said that Kylie appeared in the parliamentary committee on the day of the December 1 vote on visa liberalization “without prior notice” and “without appearing on the list of representatives”.

Unidentified sources cited by EFE acknowledged that this was a “very unusual and irregular” behavior.

“Also, he took a seat at the back of the room and did not sit where the S&D representatives were,” the sources pointed out.

Sources said a notice will be sent to the leadership of the political group the day after polling and disciplinary action will be initiated.

Sources indicated to EFE that Spanish Vice President Iratxe García Pérez, president of the S&D Group, had already scheduled a meeting with Kylie to discuss this “irregular behavior” and asked the bench to recommend a report on visa liberalization. Back to committee rather than going to a full vote.

Italian Francesco Giorgi, former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri and a non-governmental organization (NGO) lobbyist and director were also detained inside the ‘Qatargate’ structure, along with Greek deputy and advisor Eva Kaili. ‘. No Peace No Justice, Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, also Italian.

All of them have been accused in a still ongoing and conducted investigation by the Belgian authorities of participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption to protect the interests of Qatar (host of the 2022 edition) in European institutions. Football World Cup), has already denied involvement in corrupt practices.

On Thursday, the EP approved a resolution suspending all legal documents related to Qatar and proposing to prevent representatives of this country’s interests from entering the institution’s buildings.

Waiver of visas for Qatari nationals is one of the documents suspended under the resolution, as well as all visits by MEPs to the country.