Q24. “We know what’s coming, and it’s not coming from China,” warns Carmo Gomez Corona virus

January 5, 2023
Arzu

It was only three years ago that the WHO reported a mysterious pneumonia in China, which we now know as Covid-19. That disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, became a pandemic that changed our lives. After three years, with vaccination campaigns and other mitigation efforts, perhaps the worst is over — but given what is known about the situation in China, when can we finally rest?

