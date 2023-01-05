Q24. “We know what’s coming, and it’s not coming from China,” warns Carmo Gomez Corona virus

It was only three years ago that the WHO reported a mysterious pneumonia in China, which we now know as Covid-19. That disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, became a pandemic that changed our lives. After three years, with vaccination campaigns and other mitigation efforts, perhaps the worst is over — but given what is known about the situation in China, when can we finally rest?

In this P24Manuel Garmo Gómez, professor of epidemiology at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, explains how hybrid immunity protects us from severe cases.

Garmo Gomez also talks about what’s happening in China and how concerned we should be, but notes that “we know what’s coming, and it’s not coming from China”: News of the new subtype XBB.1.5. He is spreading himself in America.

So what do we need for a future of pandemics that is guaranteed? Two key words: monitoring and literacy.

