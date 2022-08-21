Top News

Putin’s ally’s daughter killed in car explosion The vehicle is caught in a landmine Russia

August 21, 2022
Arzu

Daughter of Alexander Dugin, Russian ultranationalist ideologue, political scientist and Vladimir Putin’s ideological guide, was killed this Saturday night, and Russian state investigators advanced this Sunday. The attack was carried out with a car bomb.

