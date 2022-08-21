Putin’s ally’s daughter killed in car explosion The vehicle is caught in a landmine Russia

Daughter of Alexander Dugin, Russian ultranationalist ideologue, political scientist and Vladimir Putin’s ideological guide, was killed this Saturday night, and Russian state investigators advanced this Sunday. The attack was carried out with a car bomb.

Tara Dukina was reportedly killed when a bomb exploded in the car she was driving near the village of Bolshiye Vyachem, 20 kilometers west of Moscow.

The explosion happened around 9:30pm (7:30pm in Lisbon). Government officials are investigating the case as a murder.

Witnesses said the wreckage of the vehicle was strewn across the road and that the car had crashed into a fence and was already on fire.

“An explosive device, allegedly planted in a Toyota Land Cruiser, exploded when the car was moving at full speed on a public road and then burst into flames,” the commission of inquiry wrote in the report. “The driver died on the spot. The identity of the deceased has been established: she is journalist and political scientist Daria Dukina.

State news agency reported Toss, the car belongs to Alexander Dugin. Andrei Krasnov, a friend of Daria Dukina and head of the Russian social movement Horizonte, confirmed the information and suggested that the trap might be the father’s.



Russian investigators at the scene of the car explosion followed by Alexander Dugin’s daughter

REUTERS/Russia’s Investigative Committee



“That’s dad’s car. Daria was driving another car, but today she took this one during Alexander’s [Dugin] moved differently. He later returned and was at the scene of the tragedy. As far as I know, Alexander is the target, or maybe both together,” said Krasnov.

Many Kremlin supporters have already blamed Ukraine for the outbreak. This morning, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said if the investigation pointed to Ukraine, it would indicate a policy of “state terrorism” pursued by Kiev.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, denied on Sunday that Ukraine had anything to do with the death of Darya Dukina, the daughter of Russian ideologue Alexander Dukin.

“I confirm that Ukraine has nothing to do with this, we are not a criminal state like the Russian Federation, we are not a terrorist state,” the adviser told Ukrainian TV.

Podoliak hinted that the deaths stemmed from internal power struggles between “various Russian political factions”, suggesting the incident was “karmic” revenge – a term already used by Ukrainian authorities. Other cases of attacks against Russia – Against supporters of Russian actions in Ukraine.

Alexander Dugin was a long-time supporter of the idea of ​​uniting the Russian-speaking territories, as well as absorbing other countries to form a new Russian Empire.

The ideologue, who some say has major influence with Vladimir Putin, is on the US list of sanctioned figures, as is his daughter, who is on a US list and British officials have been accused of contributing. Misinformation”. reality About the Russian invasion — something she was proud of, she said. In an interview in May.

Russian state media reported that Daria Dukina, also known as Daria Platonova, is 30 years old. He widely supported his father’s views and appeared several times on state television to justify and support Russian actions in Ukraine.