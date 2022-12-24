Putin uses the word “war” and the US urges the Russian leader to “admit the truth”.

Launched on February 24, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is officially known as a “special military operation” in Russia.

Russian authorities have introduced legislation that provides for stiff prison sentences for publishing any information the Russian military deems “false,” and many have been convicted, especially after they publicly called the conflict a “war.”

However, during a press conference on Thursday, Vladimir Putin used the term to say he wants the conflict in Ukraine to end “as soon as possible.”

“Since February 24, the United States and the rest of the world have known that ‘special military action’ is an unprovoked and unnecessary war against Ukraine,” a US State Department spokesman said.

“Finally, after 300 days, Putin has called the war by its name,” he added, urging Putin to “recognize the truth as the next step” to “end this war by withdrawing his troops from Ukraine.”

Whatever the words Putin used, the State Department recalled that “Russia’s aggression against the sovereignty of its neighbors has resulted in death, destruction, and displacement of people.”

Russian municipal deputy Nikita Iuferev announced Thursday night that he had filed a complaint against President Vladimir Putin, whom he accused of spreading “disinformation” by using the word “war” to describe the operation in Ukraine.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that the claim was unlikely to succeed, as the selected local speech contained several factual errors, such as the date of Putin’s speech or the president’s own name being spelled feminine.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 has already displaced more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally and more than 7.8 million to European countries – according to the latest UN data, which is classified as The refugee crisis is the worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945).

At this time, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 9.3 million in need of food assistance and shelter.

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia. Political and economic barriers.