Putin says there are no winners in a nuclear war.

“We believe that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that the latter should never be unleashed,” Putin said in a message to participants at a conference of 191 countries that have signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (TNPN).

In a message posted on the Kremlin’s website, the Russian president assured that Russia continues to comply with the “letter and spirit” of the deal.

Russia announced on February 24 that it was putting its nuclear forces on high alert shortly after launching its offensive in Ukraine. And Putin noted that there would be a “lightning-fast” response in the event of direct Western intervention in the conflict.

Along the same lines, Russian state press and political leaders have proliferated hints and veiled threats of using nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Today, the United States, United Kingdom and France called on Moscow to “stop its nuclear rhetoric and its reckless and dangerous approach” to its large-scale aggression against Ukraine.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 has already forced some 16 million people from their homes – more than six million internally displaced people and nearly ten million to neighboring countries – according to the latest UN data, which ranks Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II (1939-1945).

According to the United Nations, about 16 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The Russian invasion – justified by Putin with the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was condemned by the generality of the international community, which affected almost all sectors by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing economic sanctions on Russia. , from banking to energy and sports.

The UN confirmed that 5,237 civilians had been killed and 7,035 wounded in the war, which entered its 159th day today, stressing that the true toll would be much higher and would only be known during access to fenced-off areas or intense fighting.