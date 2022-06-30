Putin says Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership is “no problem” for Russia

Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia “has no problem” joining Finland and Sweden in NATO.

“We have no problem with Sweden and Finland“We are with Ukraine,” Putin told a news conference in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. “We have no regional disputes (…) and Sweden and Finland have nothing to worry about in terms of joining NATO,” he assured. According to Putin, Finland and Sweden “can come together wherever they want”.

But, “in the case of sending troops and military infrastructure there, We will be forced to respond symmetrically Implement the same threats against us in the areas where the Saponas are coming from, ”he stressed.

The formal access process of the two Nordic countries Officially started on WednesdayAt the NATO summit in Madrid.

Putin denounced NATO’s “imperialist ambitions”, which, according to him, Russo seeks to consolidate its “supremacy” through the Ukrainian conflict.

“Ukraine must continue to fight and refuse to negotiate Confirms our assumption that the well-being of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is not the goal of the West and NATOBut it is a way of protecting its own interests, “said the Kremlin leader.

“NATO’s leading nations want (…) Emphasize its hegemony, its imperial ambitions“, He pointed out.

According to the Russian head of state, the Atlantic Alliance and “above all, the United States needs an external enemy (…) so that they can unite their allies”.

Yet in Ashgabat, Putin has denied any responsibility for the attack on a shopping center in the Ukrainian city of Kremensuk, in which at least 18 people were killed and 40 wounded.

