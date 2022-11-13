Putin orders mobilization of Donetsk and Luhansk students

JN / Agencies Today at 17:25

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the mobilization of students from the so-called People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which were called before they were annexed by Moscow, the Kremlin announced this Sunday.

“Putin ordered to mobilize students and organize their return to school,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the EFE news agency.

Peskov added that militants in Donetsk and Luhansk were integrated into the Russian armed forces after the entities were incorporated into the Russian Federation on September 30.

On February 19, five days before Russia began its “special military operation” in Ukraine, pro-Moscow officials in these so-called People’s Republics ordered a general mobilization.

In this event, all men between the ages of 18 and 27 were invited, and men under the age of 55 were prohibited from leaving the territories of separatist institutions.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have regained some of the territory lost to Russia since the invasion of their country that began on February 24 this year.

To this end, they have a counteroffensive in southern and eastern Ukraine, made possible by weapons they have received from their Western allies.

The recapture of the (southern) city of Kherson after the withdrawal of thousands of Russian troops on Friday was the latest success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The war initiated by Russia engulfed Europe in what is considered the most serious security crisis since World War II (1930-1945). In addition to undetermined casualties and the destruction of large parts of Ukraine, the war and sanctions imposed on Russia have disrupted many sectors worldwide, particularly energy and food markets. The crisis comes at a time when the global economy is still trying to recover from disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, issues that will be discussed at the G20.