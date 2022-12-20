Priest close to Pope Francis accused of inviting nuns to have group sex

A Slovakian priest named close to Pope Francis has been accused of multiple sex crimes, including molestation and abuse by a former nun.

Mark Ivan Rubnik, 68, is accused of using his “psycho-spiritual control” over the nun for nearly 30 years, forcing her to have sex and watch pornography. At the time, Rubnik, known as a recognized teacher of sacred art, held a position at the direction of a convent in Slovenia where the former nun, now 58, resided. The woman says she complained to the priest but was ignored.

Rubnik is now at the center of a scandal involving the Jesuits, the priestly Catholic order of which Pope Francis is a member, and this is where the two know each other, and Rubnik, known worldwide for his mosaic works that decorate churches and cathedrals around the world, has already had a meeting with Francis.

“Father Marco, slowly and secretly, entered my psychological and spiritual world, explored my insecurities and my weakness. Using my relationship with God, he forced me to have sexual experiences with him,” the former nun tells the Italian investigative newspaper Tomani.

The alleged abuse by the priest took place between 1987 and 1994, the victim said. The woman claims that at one point Rubnik tried to get her and another nun to have sex with the priest, reasoning that it would “reflect the relationship between God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit, the Holy Trinity.”

The former nun says her requests were repeatedly ignored as the priest’s popularity at the Vatican rose in Slovenia and Rome. Around 20 nuns were reportedly sexually abused by the priest at the same time.

“This should have been stopped 30 years ago,” Father Rubnik is quoted as saying. At a time when it was known that the priest was already under investigation by the Vatican after two women had already complained of abuse, the allegations had already led the Jesuits to bring their complaints against the religious. Before.

The Jesuits are asking for new evidence of alleged abuse by a Slovenian priest and have provided a timeline of the priest’s activities to help victims identify when the crimes took place, in an effort to calm the controversy surrounding the case.