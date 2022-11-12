Porto has been hailed as one of the best city destinations in the world

Alfredo Teixeira Today at 09:57

The city of Porto was last night highlighted as one of the world’s top tourist destinations at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 grand finale in Muscat, Oman. Porto won the ‘World’s Leading City Destination’ category.

Presented annually at the tourism “Oscars”, Porto is again presented after being voted the best city in Europe for 2022. This year, the city competed in the “World’s Leading City Destination” and “World’s Leading Heritage City Destination” categories. , won. Firstly. Porto thus left the Mexican cities of Acapulco, Cancun, and Mazatlán; Bogotá, Colombia; Quito, Ecuador; Cape Town, South Africa; Nairobi, Kenya; Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates; North America Las Vegas, Miami and New York; Hanoi (Vietnam), Hong Kong (China), Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, as well as Queenstown, New Zealand; London, Lyon, Marrakech and the city of Lisbon.

Voting for the WTA World Divisions took place online until October 20 and the winners were only announced last night. With this distinction, Porto City Council says, the city has “the highest global recognition in travel and tourism in the world’s best city destination category, a unique distinction in the industry”.

The Councilor responsible for Tourism and Internationalization, Caterina Santos Cunha, received the award on behalf of the Municipality of Porto at a ceremony attended by Luis Pedro Martínez, President of the Porto Tourism Association. At the ceremony, Lisbon was awarded World’s Leading Coastal Metropolitan Destination 2022, Madeira (World’s Leading Island Destination 2022), Paiva Walkways (World’s Leading Adventure Tourism Attraction 2022), Monte da Sintra Parks. Air Portugal (with two awards for flight connections to Africa and South America), Olissippo Lapa Palace Hotel, Dunas Douradas Beach Club, the Pestana Palace Lisboa and Dark Sky Alqueva.

On October 1, Porto was named Europe’s best city destination for 2022 in the continental competition of the World Travel Awards, an award that “once again beat the city in the elite of best European destinations. Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Berlin, Geneva, Lisbon, London, Lyon, Rome, Venice and competition from cities like Vienna”.

The World Travel Awards is a global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the travel and tourism industry based on votes from travel industry professionals, media and consumers worldwide.