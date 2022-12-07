PJ identifies writer of letters to Ukrainian Embassy in Lisbon

The Anti-Terrorist Unit of the Judiciary Police has already identified the author and sender of two suspicious letters that arrived on Monday at the Ukrainian Embassy in Lisbon. CNN Portugal.

According to the analyzes carried out on the contents of envelopes and letters at the Ricardo Jorge Institute and the Scientific Police Laboratory, biological traces of animal blood and animal eyes were identified, as well as in other letters sent in packages to embassies and consulates. In Ukraine among other countries. However, some envelopes contained explosives.

In all cases, the author pretends that the sender is Tesla, which according to officials will affect the image of the American company.

closer Subscribe to newsletters Diario de Noticias And get the first information.

According to CNN Portugal, the person responsible for these threats has already been identified in the EU country. The channel added that the envelopes that arrived at the Ukrainian embassy in Lisbon had “a certain smell” and were sent by regular mail via CTT.

Portuguese judicial police are investigating the case alongside their European counterparts.

Alerted by the Ukrainian government, officials from the Ukrainian Embassy in Lisbon called the PSP upon receiving the letter, but officials found no evidence of a gunshot or any other type of explosive device.

So far, threatening letters – with traces of pyrotechnic material or animal eyes and blood – have been confirmed in Spain, Hungary, Holland, Poland, Croatia, Italy, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Romania.

In Spain, envelopes with these characteristics have been intercepted in recent days at the embassy in Madrid and consulates in Malaga and Barcelona.

Prior to that, mysterious letters had already been sent, the first of which was sent on November 24 to Moncloa Palace (the seat of the Spanish government) and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Fraudulent letters were also sent to Spain’s Ministry of Defense, the satellite center at Torrejon de Artos Air Base (Madrid) and the Instalasa Arms Company in Zaragoza.

Only one of these packages caused a minor injury when a Ukrainian embassy employee opened the envelope and injured his hand.

Spain’s interior minister suggested on Friday to the European Commission and partner countries that if they received letters caught in a trap, similar to those sent to various institutions in Spain, they could be related to the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukraine’s embassy in Lisbon called police over “suspicious correspondence,” but officials found no explosives.