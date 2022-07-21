Pioneering Study Identifies Menstrual Changes With Covid-19 Vaccines

JN / Agencies Today at 11:54

A pioneering study from the University of Granada (UGR) in Spain has identified changes in menstruation caused by vaccines against Covid-19, which affect cycle duration, causing pain or different premenstrual symptoms.

The University of Granada’s EVA project, which involved nearly 23,000 women, found little changes in menstruation and menstrual cycles related to vaccinations against the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus.

The study initiated a virtual survey of Spanish women who received complete vaccination, which allowed the collection of sociological and clinical data on the type of vaccination and duration of the cycle, detected changes in bleeding volume, pain, availability. Lumps and premenstrual symptoms.

According to published data, 78% of participants felt changes In premenstrual and menopausal symptoms after vaccine administration.

In the total sample, women who reported changes were slightly older, predominantly Over 35 years. Changes happened Women who smoke.

as Most common changes Premenstrual symptoms include extreme fatigue (43%), bloating (37%), irritability (29%), sadness (28%) and headaches (28%), while frequent menstrual symptoms include increased bleeding (43%), pain (41%), delayed menses (38%) and fewer days of bleeding (34.5%).

“Clinical trials for the development of vaccines against Covid did not record menstrual and menstrual changes that may occur after the administration of doses,” recalled Laura Pena García, a researcher at the UGR Department of Nursing, who coordinated the work.

Pena recalled that after the vaccination campaign, many women noticed changes in their menstrual cycles, which inspired this research project to determine whether there was a link between the vaccine and menstrual disorders.

The EVA project is the first study to analyze perceived changes in premenstrual and menopausal symptoms following covid vaccinations in a Spanish population.

“Vaccinated women observe small changes at both times of the cycle. But more studies are needed to describe the physiological mechanisms that explain these changes,” Pena summarized.