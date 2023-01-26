Outnumbered Russia is stepping up its offensive in the east

“The fighting is intensifying,” Khanna Malayer said, referring to attacks in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, around Baghmouth, which Moscow troops have been trying to capture for months, but also in Voukleder.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that the town of Vaugleder, which had about 15,000 residents before the war, is located southwest of Donetsk and is the first time it has been officially designated as one of the “intense” war zones.

“The intensity of the struggle is increasing,” Malayer stressed in a message on the social network Telegram.

“In Donbass, against superiority in numbers and weapons [da Rússia]The advantage on our side lies in the expertise of the military command and the courage of the soldiers,” the Deputy Defense Minister further noted.

The Ukrainian military admitted today that it had pulled out of Soledor, two weeks after Russian forces announced they had captured the small town in eastern Ukraine near Baghmut.

Soledar’s strategic importance is disputed, with the Washington-based Institute for the Study of Warfare (ISW) saying its achievement would not be an “operationally significant development”.

The Russian military presents the capture of Soledar as a key step in its siege of the nearby city of Pakmut, which it has been trying to capture since the summer.

“The U.S. and European nations have advised Kiev on Tuesday to abandon Bagmuth and prioritize an offensive in the south, using a different fighting style that leverages billions of dollars in newly negotiated new military supplies,” CNN reported on Tuesday.

Kiev’s allies pledged to send tanks to Ukraine today, as the US announced the deployment of 31 Abrams tanks.

Also today, Berlin confirmed the delivery of 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, authorizing other countries to send these combat vehicles to Ukraine. The German Defense Minister said that these tanks will be operational on the territory of Ukraine in about three months.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 has so far displaced more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally and nearly eight million to European countries – – according to the latest UN data. The refugee crisis ranks as the worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945).

At this time, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 9.3 million in need of food assistance and shelter.

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia. Political and economic barriers.

The UN confirmed 7,068 civilian deaths and 11,415 wounded since the beginning of the war, underscoring that these numbers are much lower than the actual number.