Out-of-control Tesla hits two people in China and injures three others – in the world

Two people were killed and three others were injured when the driver lost control of a speeding vehicle in China when they were carrying a Tesla. The company guarantees to cooperate with the Chinese police in the investigation of the accident.

The case took place on the 5th of this month in Chaozhou City, Guangdong Province. The two deaths were a motorcyclist and a young student, local media outlet Jimi News reported. In one video, which includes footage from multiple video surveillance cameras, the Tesla can be seen at high speed crashing into other vehicles and a bicyclist. A family member of the 55-year-old driver told the same media that when the driver tried to stop near the family shop, the vehicle lost control due to a problem with the brake pedal. The Tesla sped away, killing two and injuring three.

A Tesla source told Reuters that Chinese authorities are looking for an independent agency to investigate the crash and warn against “rumors”. Also, the company points out that in the video, it can verify that the brake lights are not illuminated while the car is accelerating, and that the data indicates that there is no action to activate the brakes.

The video of the accident has been shared thousands of times on social media in the past few hours.