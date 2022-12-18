One person was killed and several others injured in an attack in a Russian region near Ukraine

Attacks in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, killed one person and wounded five others on Sunday, the region’s governor said, two days after a Ukrainian power grid was targeted by fresh attacks from Moscow.

According to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Klatkov, the attacks targeted the regional capital Belgorod and a nearby district, where “unfortunately one person died and one was injured”.

The officer revealed that one of the injured was a man with cuts on his back and another a woman with facial injuries.

Windows in several buildings were broken and 14 houses were damaged in the attacks, Gladkov said on the Telegram social network.

Cities and infrastructure in the region are frequently attacked, often with fatalities, which Moscow blames on the Ukrainian military. The city of Belgorod was also hit directly on several occasions.

The governor announced the construction of forts on the border, without specifying their size or exact location, as well as the creation of defensive units.

⚡️In Belgorod region (Russia), a poultry farm also caught fire. According to Governor Glatko, one was killed and one was wounded. ⚠️The video contains defamation. Follow along@Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/ocnxi3mzbM – Flash (@Flash_news_ua) December 18, 2022





Belgorod, Russia on Sunday

Via Advocate Prava. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/jn1YecmbGi – Ukraine War✌️DAY 297⚡Mlory to the Heroes (@UkraineDiary) December 18, 2022



