One person was killed and several others injured in an attack in a Russian region near Ukraine

December 18, 2022
Arzu

Attacks in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, killed one person and wounded five others on Sunday, the region’s governor said, two days after a Ukrainian power grid was targeted by fresh attacks from Moscow.

