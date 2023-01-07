Top News

On the 15th ballot, Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the United States House of Representatives | America

January 7, 2023
Arzu

Republican Kevin McCarthy has been elected Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, overcoming opposition within his own party. New Speaker He pledged to seek “a balance” with President Joe Biden’s policies.

