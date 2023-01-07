On the 15th ballot, Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the United States House of Representatives | America

Republican Kevin McCarthy has been elected Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, overcoming opposition within his own party. New Speaker He pledged to seek “a balance” with President Joe Biden’s policies.

After four days of voting, McCarthy managed to convince a dozen conservatives, already after the 14th attempt, on Friday night, He lost the election by a margin of one vote.

McCarthy had to give in to some demands, including the reinstatement of a long-held rule by the lower house of Congress that would allow any member to ask for a vote to remove him from office, which could leave the Republican Party in an already weak position. , not only for the relinquishment of certain powers, but above all for the constant threat of removal.

Select one Speaker This is usually an easy task for a party that has won majority rule. But not this time: About 200 Republicans were stumped by 20 colleagues who said Kevin McCarthy wasn’t conservative enough.







The Speaker of the House of Representatives is the nation’s third-highest-ranking official after United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Members of the House of Representatives, including McCarthy, were sworn in this morning after days of political chaos as they decided to adjourn until Monday, although they did not approve rules governing the operation of the lower house.

Kevin McCarthy prefers “balance” with Biden’s policies

Kevin McCarthy challenged Democrats in his opening address to Congress and pledged to strike “a balance” with Biden’s policies.

“Nothing is more important than making it possible for American families to live and enjoy the lives they deserve, and that’s why we’re committed to ending Washington’s waste to lower the cost of food, gas, and housing, and to end the rise of the national debt,” he said. Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Faced with difficulties securing enough votes in his own party, McCarthy insisted it was “time” to oversee the White House agenda, pointing to immigration, energy policy and “progressive teaching in the schools” as priorities. Willingness to cooperate in communication.

“We must secure the border and no longer ignore the crisis of security and sovereignty,” observed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who reiterated his expectation of approving legislative initiatives to address an “open southern border.”

McCarthy highlighted two “long-term challenges” in the House: debt and the rise of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Congress needs to speak with one voice on both of these issues,” the Republican majority leader said, stressing that he wants to create a bipartisan committee on China to investigate “how to bring hundreds of thousands of migrant jobs back to America.”

Although he expressed his willingness to “work with everybody,” the Republican leader noted the work of the Democratic-backed legislative committee. Attack on the Capitol two years ago and the role played by former President Donald Trump.

“One-sided hearings are over, competing ideas will be tested before the public so that the best will win,” he warned.

News updated at 10:36 a.m. with reports from Kevin McCarthy