New York Wants to Hire a ‘Rat Czar’ (And It Pays Well)

NNew York and rats, mice and all kinds of rodents have been synonymous for years. But the municipality wants to put an end to this unpleasant relationship, and to do so, it prepares to wage war on rodents with a ridiculous job offer: if it “Driven”, “Determined” and has a “killer instinct”.Apply for the post “Director of Rat Suppression” – Whose salary varies Between 120,000 and 170,000 dollars (between 114,000 and 161,000 euros) per year.

There is no war without soldiers, New York knows that. For the same reason, the municipality a ‘The Rat Jar’ – the word itself is used – to help end the plague in one of the world’s most famous cities.

It turns out that the cleaning department found rats 71% increase since October 2020 And the city’s mayor himself took to Twitter to express that there is nothing he “hates more in the world” than rats, in a release that comes with a ridiculous job offer that requires “motivation”, “commitment” and a “killer instinct”.

There is nothing I hate more than rats. If you have the drive, determination and killer instinct to fight New York City’s relentless rat population – your dream job awaits. read more: https://t.co/ybNxcJeJP7 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 1, 2022

“Director of Rodent Mitigation” is the official title if New Yorkers have “adventurous spirit, sly humor and a fearless attitude,” as well as knowledge of the Word user perspective, a bachelor’s degree and a home in the city. .

“The ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, committed to looking at all solutions from multiple angles, including operational efficiency improvement, data collection, technology innovation, waste management and mass destruction”Reads the ad, which leaves a caveat: It’s not a 9-to-5 job, but a 24/7 job.

