Netherlands Confirms Delivery of Patriot Missile System to Kiev – News

“These are two missiles and missiles,” highlighted the Dutch Defense Ministry in a statement confirming the intention expressed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a press conference with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday.

The support stems from a “joint project with the United States and Germany,” which the Dutch government noted is the “joint delivery of Patriot anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine.”

“This cooperation is the result of an urgent request from the Ukrainian president [Volodymyr] According to the same source, “his country wants air defense mechanisms to defend itself against the continuous attacks by missiles and drones on Ukrainian cities”.

The Netherlands will also take over the training of Ukrainian soldiers and provide 100 vehicles with anti-aircraft weapons purchased from the Czech Republic.

At the end of December, during Zelensky’s visit to Washington, the United States announced the delivery of the Patriot anti-aircraft defense system to Ukraine. Berlin has promised to deliver one of these systems on January 5.

The Dutch also announced that they have joined a “group of countries, including Germany,” which is studying the possibility of supplying Kiev with heavy tanks, including training.

Kiev’s allies disagreed today on supplying heavy tanks, despite pressure from Berlin Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government to give Germany the ‘green light’ to make the switch during a meeting of the Liaison Committee on Ukraine’s Defense in Ramstein, Germany. -Leopard built 2 battle tanks.

The German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, did not rule out the deployment, but indicated that there was no consensus on the deployment of the German-made Panther 2 tanks, which Kiev says are supposed to fight Russian forces in the Donbass region (east). of Ukraine), diplomatic sources confirmed to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 has so far displaced more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally and nearly eight million to European countries – – according to the latest UN data. The refugee crisis ranks as the worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945).

At this time, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 9.3 million in need of food assistance and shelter.

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia. Political and economic barriers.

The UN confirmed 7,031 civilian deaths and 11,327 wounded since the beginning of the war, underscoring that these numbers are much lower than the actual number.