Netflix wants to grow and give “a little nudge” to people who share accounts | TV

on stage Streaming Netflix had a rough market in 2022 First loss of new subscribers More than a decade later, it continues its recovery and ended the year with 230.75 million subscribers and revenue that topped its projections, the service announced Thursday night. with series WednesdayNorwegian film Goblin and continuity Glass Onion: The Mystery of a Knifeas well as a documentary series Harry E Megan Fueling its growth, it warns it will tighten by sharing accounts in more markets later this quarter.

According to Reuters, the presentation of the company’s quarterly results boosted the value of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Investor Information confirmed that Reid Hastings, one of the company’s founders, has become executive chairman. Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters is co-CEO of the platform.

In the last three months of 2022, Netflix added 7.66 million additional subscribers, beating the stock market forecast of 4.5 million, and congratulated itself on a “bright end” to a “busy” year in a letter to investors. It also saw its value plummet earlier in the year and laid off hundreds of people.







The company’s two main lines, as announced months ago, are the fight against the misuse of accounts or passwords, as well as the introduction of a new, cheaper subscription, advertising included.

The launch of this system, November and in 12 countries, the company says has been successful. “We believe that the lower price leads to an increase in subscriptions,” the document says, suggesting that some people have switched from their current payment plan to an ad-supported one.

“By the end of the first quarter, we hope to launch a more widespread payment for account sharing,” the letter to shareholders said, citing what’s at stake. More than 100 million homes And it undermines Netflix’s future success. “While our terms and conditions limit the use of Netflix to a single household, we recognize that this is a change for members who share their accounts widely.”

There are no details on which countries will start seeing these changes this year, but the move is sure to cover “multiple countries” that include several additional payment options for subscribers who want to share accounts with people outside their home. . The experience carried out in recent months in several Latin American countries (Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Argentina, El Salvador or Honduras) convinces the San Cupertino (California) company that, after the initial break, there will be new subscriptions or forms. Viewers are associated with Netflix.







This decision culminates in the creation of new payment models and subscription types, defended Greg Peters in a call with investors that took place early this Friday morning (Portuguese time). “Part [da decisão] It’s driven by economic issues,” he admitted. “But part of it is what we call casual sharing, which is something people can buy but don’t need when they ‘borrow’ someone else’s account. Our role is to encourage and create arrangements for them to easily and simply convert their own accounts..”

As for the introduction of advertising, which was frowned upon in Netflix’s discourse a year ago, it’s now seen not only as a dead-end way to generate dividends and attract new consumers on the cheap, but it’s about to open a door wide. . Not yet, but when asked if they could even have a 100% free version supported by ads, Ted Sarandos said: “We’re open to all these different models” and “they have this part under their eyes”. Not for now, but it is already beyond doubt that digital television is getting closer to traditional television.

Netflix ended 2022 with more than $30 billion in operating revenue in 190 countries. He can boast of having screened some other global and generational hits like his most popular serials. Stranger Things 4The third most popular sequence with Wednesday (basicallyA The Addams Family), his second most-watched documentary series, Harry E Meganoh Disaster movie of imagination Goblin Your most popular non-English language film and Glass onionRian Johnson’s fourth most popular film.