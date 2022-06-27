NATO will strengthen troops in Eastern Europe and define Russia as a major threat

At the Madrid summit, NATO will define Russia as its biggest and most direct threat, and must approve the strengthening of more prepared troops and troops in Eastern Europe.

Atlantic Coalition Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels that the leaders of the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) hoped to reach an agreement in Madrid this week. Increase more readiness for more than 300,000 troops and strengthen battalions stationed in Eastern European countries.

In Madrid, the Atlantic Alliance for Security and Military Cooperation between European and North American Countries The organization’s new strategic vision is to define Russia as the largest and most direct threat to NATO member states. It will be adopted at the summit, Stoltenberg said.

One of NATO’s key documents, the strategic concept, It sets out the security challenges facing the organization and outlines political and military priorities We need to create a way to face them.

The Madrid summit takes place in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and will renew NATO’s strategic vision, which has been defined over the past decade, in Lisbon in 2010, marked by the intention of access from the Atlantic. Alliance with Russia.

With LUSA

