Spanish police have deported a couple who masterminded a million-dollar alcohol heist at an award-winning restaurant in Cáceres. They stole 45 bottles worth €1.6 million.

The suspects, who will be questioned in court today, landed at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport on Wednesday and were booked into Cáceres prison.

The crime, which merited “careful planning and a demonstration of great professionalism and expertise,” was reported by Spanish police to have been committed in October last year at the two-Michelin-starred Atreo restaurant.

Priscilla Laura Guevara, 28, and a former Miss Mexico contestant in 2016, made reservations at the hotel-restaurant using a false Swiss ID. He disguised himself with a dark wig, glasses and mask.

Ordering food to the room, after the kitchen closes, is a distraction to accessing the multi-million cellar with a key your partner has already stolen. Police described him as wrapping 45 bottles worth €1,648,500 in towels and placing them in backpacks.

The robbery was captured on the restaurant’s surveillance camera.

Romanian-born Dutch nationals Priscilla and Constantin Dumitru were on the run until they were arrested in Croatia last July.

The Cáceres restaurant serves one of the most famous wineries in the world and has four thousand wine references.