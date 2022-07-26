Migrants found on boat in Italy die of thirst

Five suspects were arrested today on orders from the Public Ministry in Messina, Sicily, southern Italy.

“During the crossing, water and food resources were inhumanely rationed, with migrants forced to share a cup of coffee between ten people,” the public ministry said in a statement, detailing the conditions of those 674 people. He was rescued from a fishing boat he was traveling in.

Migrants were beaten with “sticks and belts”.

Due to the intense heat and lack of drinking water, “many of the emigrants fell ill and had to drink sea water and even machine water, saying they saw their fellow travelers dying of heat and dehydration”.

According to the same note, the committee members appointed a migrant to manage and ration the supply of drinking water, who was attacked for refusing, “with the added consequence that the migrants would experience further progressive rationing of drinking water”.

The migrants left Libya after a month and said they stopped at a “halfway house,” a transit point where migrants are jailed, and crews suddenly shut down engines while crossing and called for help with a satellite link device. , then thrown overboard.

The ship, adrift with 674 migrants aboard, was rescued 124 miles off Calabria on Saturday by a merchant vessel, three coast guard patrol boats and a Guardia di Finanza unit.

The rescuers, many of them, were transferred by coast guard vessel to Messina, Syracuse, Catania and Crotone, following a rescue operation involving a naval patrol plane and a Frontex plane.

Thousands of migrants have arrived on the Italian coast in small boats in recent days and around a thousand are waiting to disembark after being rescued by the humanitarian ships Ocean Viking and Sea Watch 3.

The reception center on the island of Lampedusa is overflowing again, with more than 1,600 people, when its capacity is around 350, ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ And a week after a similar move, the reception center on the island is overflowing, with more than 1600 people, when it announced it would send a ship to decongest the centre. To address the overcrowded and abandoned state of displacement with around 2000 people and piles of garbage.

According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, more than 34,000 people have arrived on the country’s shores since the beginning of the year, while last year, in the same period, 25,000 people arrived in Italy.