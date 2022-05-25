Mariupol – About 200 bodies were found among the rubble at a basement in the Observer

About 200 bodies were found at the base of a destroyed residential building in the town of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, which was besieged by Russian forces for nearly three months and is under heavy bombing, municipal sources said on Tuesday.

Said Pedro Andriyushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol The bodies were rotting and the stench was blowing in the neighborhood. The same evidence does not specify when the bodies were found among the rubble of the building, but the number of victims does May have been one of the deadliest attacks known since the beginning of the Russian invasion of UkraineThe Associated Press (AP) reports.

Mariupol had been under siege for nearly three months, ending last week after about 2,500 Ukrainian fighters abandoned Azovstel Steelworks, the last stronghold of local resistance.

The rest of the city was already under Moscow’s control. About 100,000 of the 450,000 population were left before the conflict.Many are without food, water or electricity.

At least 21,000 people died during the siege, according to Ukrainian officials, who accused Russia of trying to cover up the horrors of war by carrying mobile crematoriums and burying the dead in mass graves.

During the siege of Mariupol, Russian airstrikes hit a maternity hospital and a theater where civilians were staying.

The AP investigation found that about 600 people had died in the attack on the theater, which is more than double the estimated number in Kiev.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zhelensky, Moscow has been accused of waging a “complete war” and trying to cause as much death and destruction as possible in Ukraine.

Fierce fighting continues between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Donbass, an industrial area in eastern Ukraine that Moscow wants to take full control of.

Russian forces have stepped up efforts to encircle and capture Siverodonetsk and neighboring cities, the only cities still controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Despite the strong Ukrainian opposition, under established conditions, Russian forces achieved “some localized victory,” according to British military officials.

According to Ukrainian media, Moscow has captured the city of Svitlodorsk, about 50 kilometers southeast of the main city of Gramadorsk.

On February 24, Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine, which had already displaced more than 14 million people – about eight million internally displaced persons and more than 6.3 million neighbors – according to the latest UN data, linking the refugee crisis to World War II (1939-1945). ) Then rated the worst in Europe.

According to the United Nations, about 15 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The Russian invasion was generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and strengthening economic and political sanctions on Moscow.