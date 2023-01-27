Learn it. This is what keeps pillows clean

CWe usually put mattresses in the sun to avoid insects and fungi, right? wrong Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology (ASBAI) immunoallergologist Ana Caroline dela Bianca recommends you stop doing that as soon as possible.

According to experts, these allergen-causing microbes settle inside the pillows, not on the surface. “If the cushion is exposed to the sun, the interior will heat up, which will favor the proliferation of insects, fungi and bacteria,” Ana Caroline Della Bianca clarifies in a statement to Metropoles newspaper.

Therefore, leave the pillows in a well-ventilated place and protect them with pillowcases so that only indirect light hits them.

The ASBAI Immunoallergologist also shared some tips to help keep your pillows clean:

Ideally, it should be cleaned in the laundry. Household appliances may not be efficient enough to dry the pad completely;

Pillowcases should be washed every three to four weeks;

Bands should be replaced every two years;

Do not wipe bedroom furniture while cleaning. Prioritize using damp cloths to prevent mites from settling on clean sheets and pillowcases.

