Kremlin rejects Ukraine peace deal and possible withdrawal of Russian troops by year’s end

“These are three steps to the continuation of hostilities,” Russian presidential (Kremlin) spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to the so-called “three-step” plan for peace and quoted by Russian news agency Interfax.

Peskov insisted that military withdrawal from Ukraine was “impossible” and argued that Ukraine must “accept the reality that has emerged” in recent years.

“There are facts that happened because of the policy pursued by the Ukrainian leadership and the current Ukrainian regime over the last 15 to 20 years,” the spokesman said.

“These facts indicate that Russia has new members formed as a result of referendums in these territories. Without taking these facts into account, it is impossible to move forward,” he argued, adding that Moscow in September annexed the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye as part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Refers to the decision of the month.Began on 24th February.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the plan envisages more arms deliveries by Kiev’s partners to “reduce Russian aggression” in order to achieve financial and social stability and a “new diplomacy” by 2023. The process of negotiations to “stop Russian aggression”.

“Ukraine has always led the negotiation process and has done everything possible to prevent Russian aggression. Now we feel that the opportunity to use diplomacy to achieve the liberation of our people and all our territories is close,” Zelensky said in a statement from the Ukrainian Presidency.

In this sense, he proposed holding a “special summit” of the G7 (Group of Seven Rich Countries) “to decide how and when the points of the Ukrainian peace formula can be used.”

Zelensky called on G7 leaders to “show leadership in applying the peace formula in full or at specific points”.

Today, however, the Russian-imposed Zaporizhia regional administration confirmed a Ukrainian attack on a bridge on the outskirts of Melitopol, considered by Kiev as one of the key strategic infrastructures, as the Russian military uses it to transport military equipment.

“Yesterday [segunda-feira] “There was an explosion at the Kostiantynivka bridge on the outskirts of Melitopol during the night”, confirmed the pro-Russian regional administration, which considered that part of the road had been destroyed and was blocking vehicular traffic.

The Kostiantynivka Bridge, built in 1969 and renovated in 2021, is about 130 meters long and crosses the Molochna River towards the occupied territory of Berdyansk on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, according to Russian agency Interfax.

In Donetsk, pro-Russian regional leader Denis Pushilin indicated that pro-Russian local forces were on the verge of capturing the Maringa region.

“The situation in Maringa is difficult. But everything is going in the right direction because this city is coming under our control,” Bushilin said on Russian television.

In turn, Vitaly Kiselyov, the interim deputy head of the Luhansk region, said on the social network Telegram that the fighting in Marinka “still continues” and that Russian troops are in control of 70% of the city.

“The enemy is offering resistance. The city is completely surrounded and the fighting is in the heart of the city, he added.

According to Kiselyov, the Russian army controls the road to Krasnohirivka, which previously allowed the Ukrainian army to supply the city.

For Russian supporters, taking Marinka is of great importance as it will bring an end to Ukrainian bombings against several neighborhoods of Donetsk city.

The military offensive launched by Russia on February 24 in Ukraine has already displaced more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally and more than 7.8 million to European countries – according to the latest UN data, which characterizes it. Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II (1939-1945).

At this time, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 9.3 million in need of food assistance and shelter.

The Russian invasion – justified by President Vladimir Putin as the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending arms to Kiev and imposing political sanctions. Moscow.

The UN confirmed 6,755 civilian deaths and 10,607 wounded since the start of the war, underscoring that these numbers are much lower than the actual number.