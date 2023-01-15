Japan PM warns Asia will become ‘tomorrow’s Ukraine’

The head of the Japanese government indicated that he had disclosed to the leaders of the G7, made up of the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada and Japan. Asia”.

Fumio Kishida, who will chair the G7 this year, has traveled to every member state except Germany in a week for agenda reasons, but has promised to visit Berlin soon.

“The lesson to be learned from Ukraine is that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable,” he pointed out during a press conference the day after meeting US President Joe Biden.

“The situation around Japan has become increasingly serious amid efforts to forcefully change the ‘status quo’ in the East China Sea and South China Sea, as well as North Korea’s promotion of nuclear and nuclear activities,” he said.

The Japanese leader signaled China’s commitment to increasing its involvement in the vast disputed waters, which have led to friction with Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The region has been suspended by tensions over Taiwan, which Beijing claims as an integral part of the country.

Fumio Kishida’s trip to Washington follows an unprecedented decision by a country that has claimed to be pacifist since the end of World War II.

Japan has announced plans to double its defense investment over the next five years.

G7 leaders will meet in May for their annual summit in Hiroshima, where the US dropped the first atomic bomb in history on August 6, 1945. The city is also the electoral stronghold of the Japanese Prime Minister.