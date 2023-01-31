It may not seem like it, but coffee grounds are an ally in cleaning

SWe know the cleaning routine can test your patience, but with the right cleaning products, everything will be easier and you’ll still feel the savings in your wallet. as? Using homemade ingredients like coffee grounds.

According to the Inform Brazil portal, This ingredient is extremely versatile and has five uses that, most likely, you can’t even imagine. Check it out below:

1- Remove stains and restore shine to wooden floors

Make a paste by mixing dry coffee with some warm water. Then rub the mixture on the floor and finally wash with water. Before doing all this, test the mixture on a small area.

2- Healthy years

Mix coffee grounds with water to make a paste. Apply it to the metal surface you want to clean. Let the paste work for a few minutes, scrub with a soft brush, rinse the surface and dry it thoroughly to avoid staining.

3- They act as an air freshener

Spread the coffee grounds in a bowl or small plate. Dry the ground completely and place it in the desired location.

4- Keep toilets clean

Coffee grounds can be used to clean toilets due to the acidity in them, which helps dissolve grease and remove stains. To use them, add hot water and pour the mixture down the toilet. Leave on for a few minutes and then scrub with a brush. Finally, rinse well.

5- They help in cleaning wooden furniture

Mix dry coffee grounds with little water to make a paste. With the help of a sponge or soft cloth, apply the paste to the surface of the wooden furniture. Wipe gently until all dirt is removed, rinse with a damp cloth and allow to dry completely before applying any protection or coating.

