It is no longer mandatory to exchange a Brazilian CNH in Portugal

From August 1, drivers from Brazil will be able to drive across Portuguese territory without changing their Brazilian National Driving License (CNH). The new law was published this Tuesday (12) in Portugal’s Official Gazette (DRE) and applies to all territories that are part of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP). The new rule puts the Brazilian CNH on an equal footing with permits issued by European Union (EU) countries.

So there is no need to change the documents, the driver should have them less 60 years. A CNH cannot be issued or renewed in the country of origin for more than 15 years. You must also be of the minimum age required by Portuguese traffic laws, which is 18 years old. To use the document in Portugal, it must not expire or be suspended in Brazil.

Drivers no longer have to convert their driving license to the following Portuguese categories: AM, A1, A2, B1, B and BE. On the other hand, “theoretical and practical test” is practiced in the self-proposal regime for categories A, C1, C1E, C, CE, D1, D1E, D, DE, T. See below Any vehicles can be driven with each of these permits.

Drivers who still want to transfer to CNH

According to the current rules, Brazilians immigrating to Portugal can apply within a maximum of 2 years after obtaining the Authorization of Residence (AR) if they wish to convert their Brazilian CNH to Portuguese, although it is no longer mandatory. After this period, if a CNH change is not requested, the driver must also take the practical driving test to obtain a Portuguese driving license.

The measure, which does not impose sanctions on those wishing to convert Brazilian CNH to Portuguese, was initially approved by the Council of Ministers on June 15 this year. A decree-law was then presented by Portuguese President Marcelo Rabelo, who had up to 40 days to approve the proposed amendment to the Portuguese Highways Act.

See the categories and minimum ages required for each license