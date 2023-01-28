It is best not to reheat leftover rice. I know the reason

KIt always fails to measure the rice. In most cases, there will be plenty left over. The solution is to use rice in another dish. Be careful and know that if you’re going to reheat rice, you might not be doing what’s best for your health.

According to England’s National Health Service, cited by the CNET website here, you can get food poisoning from reheated rice. All rice varieties have been shown to contain Bacillus cereus, a bacteria that causes gastrointestinal problems.

Also read: Always in a bad mood? The body ‘complains’ about the absence of these foods

This bacteria can be reactivated once the rice has cooled. As the days go by, there is a risk of bacteria multiplying. If rice is eaten immediately after cooking, there will be no problem.

Keeping the rice at room temperature for an hour or two can cause problems. According to the National Health Service, it’s best not to reheat it.

However, there is a way to keep it safe. To avoid poisoning, rice should be stored in the refrigerator immediately after cooking, so as to reduce the time it is at the most favorable temperature for the appearance of bacteria. You shouldn’t keep it for more than a day, another tip.

Also read: This is why you cannot lose weight as you wish.