Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejei, who is in charge of Iran’s judiciary, said some death sentences against protesters accused of “degrading the earth” and “war against God” had been upheld by higher courts.

Ejei said during a speech before members of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary that the sentences would be “implemented shortly”, according to Shark newspaper.

At least six people have already been sentenced to death for taking part in protests in the country since September 16, following the death of teenager Mahsa Amini for not wearing the Islamic headscarf.

The six protesters were accused of “warring against God” and “destroying the earth,” which are included among crimes against Islam and public security in Iran.

Judicial authorities have charged more than 2,000 people with various crimes for participating in protests against the maintenance of the Islamic Republic.

At least 21 people could be sentenced to death for taking part in the protests.

Ejei also said “several rioters” were sentenced to prison without specifying the length of the sentence.

Among those sentenced was photojournalist Ahmadresa Halabisas, who said she was sentenced to five years in prison.

The court that convicted Halabisas did not allow the defendant access to defense lawyers.

More than 400 people have died and at least 15,000 protesters have been arrested in nearly three months of protests, according to the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights.

Strong police repression and judicial action did not deter calls for demonstrations for the next three days.

On Saturday, Attorney General Mohamed Zafar Montazeri told INSA that the morality police had “been suspended”.

The company did not provide details and state newspapers did not mention the alleged decision.

The Associated Press (AP) could not confirm the current status of the police force, which was established in 2005 and whose job it is to detain and investigate those who violate the Islamic dress code.

Since September, various reports have indicated a reduction in the number of morality police in Iranian cities and an increase in the number of women without Islamic veils in public, contrary to the law.

Attorney General Montessori did not provide further details on the future of moral policing or whether the destruction of bodies would apply nationwide and on a permanent basis.

However, Montazeri said the Iranian justice system “will continue to scrutinize behavior at the community level.”

On Friday, the ISNA agency reproduced Montazeri’s statements in which she assured that the government was reviewing a law mandating women to wear the hijab.

“We are working quickly on the hijab issue and are doing everything we can to ensure a sensible solution to address this heartbreaking event,” Montessori said, without elaborating.